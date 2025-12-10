Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 39,300 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Intact Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,300 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Claris Advisors LLC MO raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 14.1% in the second quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 114,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,098,000 after acquiring an additional 36,239 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $144.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $197.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.42. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $160.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.The firm had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.17%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.60.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

