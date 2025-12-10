RTX Corporation $RTX Stake Reduced by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $11,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of RTX by 25.4% during the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its position in RTX by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC raised its stake in RTX by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in RTX by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $873,547.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 59,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,729,013.40. The trade was a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $171.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. RTX Corporation has a 12 month low of $112.27 and a 12 month high of $181.31. The company has a market cap of $230.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.26.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.29. RTX had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 7.67%.The firm had revenue of $22.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 55.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RTX. Susquehanna raised their price target on RTX from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $215.00 price target on shares of RTX and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on RTX from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.00.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

