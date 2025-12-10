Intact Investment Management Inc. Purchases 105,952 Shares of Royal Bank Of Canada $RY

Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 723,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,952 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada makes up 3.2% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Royal Bank Of Canada worth $95,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 23,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Royal Bank Of Canada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $632,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,327,000. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on RY shares. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. CIBC lowered shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank Of Canada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Royal Bank Of Canada Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $163.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.01. Royal Bank Of Canada has a 1 year low of $106.10 and a 1 year high of $164.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.80.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.12 billion. Royal Bank Of Canada had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 14.83%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank Of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank Of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.54. Royal Bank Of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.76%.

About Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

