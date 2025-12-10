T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Shares Sold by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $9,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 9,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 95 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 807.7% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 112.1% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 64,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.65, for a total value of $15,510,373.80. Following the sale, the director owned 634,821,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,769,752,101.90. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,301,598 shares of company stock worth $300,561,785 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on TMUS. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $201.35 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.17 and a twelve month high of $276.49. The stock has a market cap of $225.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.83%.The company had revenue of $21.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.23%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

