Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL Shares Sold by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $8,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CL. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 86.1% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE:CL opened at $76.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $62.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.78. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a twelve month low of $74.54 and a twelve month high of $100.18.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 333.39%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

