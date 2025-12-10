Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $7.67 Million Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM

Intact Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,220 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $7,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WPM. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. City State Bank raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WPM. Zacks Research upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.78.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

NYSE:WPM opened at $109.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.30. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $55.47 and a fifty-two week high of $114.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a PE ratio of 49.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.54.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 54.72%.The business had revenue of $476.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.