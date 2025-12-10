Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08, FiscalAI reports. Daktronics had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $229.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.93 million.

Daktronics Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of DAKT opened at $17.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $872.08 million, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.72. Daktronics has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $24.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Insider Activity

In other Daktronics news, VP Carla S. Gatzke sold 9,944 shares of Daktronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $229,606.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 721,036 shares in the company, valued at $16,648,721.24. This trade represents a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Patrick Friel sold 13,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $317,834.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 74,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,136.52. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAKT. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 23,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Daktronics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 27,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Daktronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 9.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Daktronics by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DAKT. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Daktronics in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised Daktronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Daktronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

