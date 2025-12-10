Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT) Posts Earnings Results

Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Polar Capital Technology Trust had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 96.56%.

Polar Capital Technology Trust Stock Up 0.1%

PCT opened at GBX 475.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 19.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 454.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 407.96. Polar Capital Technology Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 235 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 483. The company has a market capitalization of £5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71 and a beta of 0.49.

Polar Capital Technology Trust Company Profile

As artificial intelligence continues to rapidly advance, so does its impact and vast market potential.

Polar Capital Technology Trust (PCT) is a FTSE 100 company managed by one of the largest, most experienced technology investment teams in Europe. We take a conservative approach to investing in this high growth sector and leverage our expertise to navigate AI’s early adoption cycle, embracing the opportunities afforded through widespread AI disruption.

