Investment Management Corp of Ontario Grows Position in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 199.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,368 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,244 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,130 shares of the software company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 2.4% during the first quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the software company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the software company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 2.3% in the second quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the software company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 34.9% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk stock opened at $300.75 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $232.67 and a one year high of $329.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $303.84 and a 200 day moving average of $303.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $63.76 billion, a PE ratio of 58.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.47.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The software company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.17. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 52.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.180-10.250 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.590-2.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Autodesk from $370.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $367.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.16.

In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $298,025.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,700. This trade represents a 20.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

