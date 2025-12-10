Investment Management Corp of Ontario Buys 25,269 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 235.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,269 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $7,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 103.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 439.1% in the 2nd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research cut Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $218.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.05.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $230.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.69 billion, a PE ratio of 97.36, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.22. Capital One Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $143.22 and a twelve month high of $234.97.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.46 billion for the quarter. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 17,840 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.03, for a total value of $3,961,015.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 48,315 shares in the company, valued at $10,727,379.45. This trade represents a 26.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Neal Blinde sold 43,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total transaction of $9,583,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 73,020 shares in the company, valued at $16,198,026.60. This represents a 37.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 280,218 shares of company stock worth $62,395,804. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

