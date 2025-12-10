Greenvale Capital LLP Has $89.05 Million Stake in The Boeing Company $BA

Greenvale Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 70.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 425,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for about 7.6% of Greenvale Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Greenvale Capital LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Boeing worth $89,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 108.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 537 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter worth about $707,000. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of Boeing by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 4,919 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its position in Boeing by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 21,565 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Down 2.8%

NYSE:BA opened at $200.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.22. The company has a market capitalization of $152.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 1.18. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $242.69.

Insider Activity

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The business had revenue of $23.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.61 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($10.44) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total value of $270,003.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,904.96. This represents a 8.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dana S. Deasy purchased 554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $178.88 per share, for a total transaction of $99,099.52. Following the purchase, the senior vice president directly owned 28,442 shares in the company, valued at $5,087,704.96. The trade was a 1.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Loop Capital set a $223.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research raised Boeing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. New Street Research set a $257.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $255.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.17.

View Our Latest Report on BA

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.