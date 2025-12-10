Amgen Inc. $AMGN Shares Sold by Investment Management Corp of Ontario

Investment Management Corp of Ontario cut its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Amgen by 1,214.3% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $342.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Amgen from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.65.

AMGN stock opened at $313.85 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $253.30 and a one year high of $346.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $314.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 162.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.58 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.52 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.38. This represents a $10.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.57%.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 3,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.26, for a total value of $1,058,659.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,703.50. This represents a 30.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 6,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.83, for a total transaction of $2,317,053.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,120,924.09. This represents a 14.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,908 shares of company stock valued at $3,674,966. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

