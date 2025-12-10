Maven Securities LTD Buys Shares of 8,072 Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,072 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. L2 Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 58,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after buying an additional 12,078 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its position in Fortinet by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 698,215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,815,000 after purchasing an additional 68,826 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,142,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,468,000 after acquiring an additional 69,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 42.6% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total transaction of $306,835.38. Following the sale, the vice president owned 10,492,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,874,317.54. The trade was a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $13,710,537.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,445,911,452.29. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on FTNT shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Erste Group Bank cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Fortinet from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.37.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $83.50 on Wednesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.12 and a 12-month high of $114.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $62.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Fortinet had a return on equity of 118.27% and a net margin of 28.58%.The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Fortinet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.660-2.700 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.730-0.750 EPS. Analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

