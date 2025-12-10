iSAM Funds UK Ltd Takes Position in National Fuel Gas Company $NFG

iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.0% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 0.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 19.6% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFG has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Research cut National Fuel Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

National Fuel Gas Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE NFG opened at $81.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.60. National Fuel Gas Company has a 1-year low of $59.01 and a 1-year high of $94.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.59 and a 200-day moving average of $84.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 22.86%.The business had revenue of $466.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. National Fuel Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas Company will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

