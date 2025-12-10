iSAM Funds UK Ltd Invests $1.02 Million in Cencora, Inc. $COR

iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cencora by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 69.4% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cencora in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Performance

Cencora stock opened at $337.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.63. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.92 and a 1-year high of $377.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $341.14 and its 200 day moving average is $310.38.

Cencora Increases Dividend

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.05. Cencora had a return on equity of 227.15% and a net margin of 0.48%.The firm had revenue of $83.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.450-17.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Cencora’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on COR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $354.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cencora in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In other news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.64, for a total transaction of $1,868,397.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 65,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,105,113.44. The trade was a 7.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total transaction of $9,087,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 305,913 shares in the company, valued at $88,671,942.18. This represents a 9.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,640 shares of company stock valued at $14,099,338. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

