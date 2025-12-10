Solventum Corporation $SOLV Shares Bought by iSAM Funds UK Ltd

iSAM Funds UK Ltd raised its holdings in Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 330.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,829 shares during the quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings in Solventum were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Solventum by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,173,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,268,000 after purchasing an additional 24,762 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Solventum by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,782,000 after purchasing an additional 54,164 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Solventum by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 105,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 37,357 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Solventum by 24.9% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum during the first quarter worth $35,375,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Solventum in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Solventum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Solventum in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Solventum in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Solventum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

SOLV opened at $80.03 on Wednesday. Solventum Corporation has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $88.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.25.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.07. Solventum had a return on equity of 28.01% and a net margin of 18.13%.The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Solventum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.980-6.080 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solventum declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

