Triumph Gold (CVE:TIG) Trading 25.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Triumph Gold Corp. (CVE:TIG – Get Free Report) shares rose 25.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 579,084 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 347% from the average daily volume of 129,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.14 million, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 2.52.

About Triumph Gold

Triumph Gold Corp., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Freegold Mountain project located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Northern Freegold Resources Ltd.

