Natera, Inc. $NTRA Shares Sold by Sirios Capital Management L P

Sirios Capital Management L P decreased its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Natera were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Natera by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Natera by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,072,000 after acquiring an additional 38,180 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Natera by 185.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 246,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,855,000 after acquiring an additional 160,243 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Natera by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 181,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,606,000 after purchasing an additional 32,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at about $3,634,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTRA has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Natera from $218.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Natera from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Natera from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.29.

NTRA stock opened at $235.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.16. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $246.90. The company has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of -102.85 and a beta of 1.63.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $592.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.55 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 25.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roy D. Baynes sold 7,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.08, for a total value of $1,710,577.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,525.72. This represents a 29.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.07, for a total value of $1,047,508.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 140,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,428,837.12. This represents a 3.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 312,053 shares of company stock valued at $64,527,735 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

