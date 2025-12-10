Viavi Solutions Inc. $VIAV Shares Bought by Sirios Capital Management L P

Sirios Capital Management L P increased its position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 333,222 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,257 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VIAV. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter worth $55,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 481.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 7,824 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Keith Barnes sold 121,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $2,208,270.06. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,213 shares in the company, valued at $494,732.34. This trade represents a 81.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 85,836 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $1,513,288.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,025,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,700,838.15. This represents a 4.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 626,759 shares of company stock worth $10,923,963 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VIAV stock opened at $18.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $19.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 270.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 1.33%.The company had revenue of $299.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Viavi Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. B. Riley raised Viavi Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.89.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

