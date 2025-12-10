5,728 Shares in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG Acquired by Sirios Capital Management L P

Sirios Capital Management L P purchased a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the second quarter worth $42,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 679.1% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 205.8% during the 2nd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Datadog from $154.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Datadog from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Datadog from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. CIBC upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Datadog from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.38.

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $152.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion, a PE ratio of 492.16, a PEG ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.14 and its 200 day moving average is $144.15. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.63 and a fifty-two week high of $201.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $885.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 404,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $80,699,477.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,656.40. This represents a 96.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amit Agarwal sold 45,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.08, for a total value of $6,820,235.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,131.20. The trade was a 96.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,412,579 shares of company stock worth $246,193,072 in the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

