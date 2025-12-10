Night Squared LP Sells 26,075 Shares of Toast, Inc. $TOST

Night Squared LP trimmed its position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,075 shares during the period. Toast makes up approximately 3.7% of Night Squared LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Night Squared LP’s holdings in Toast were worth $8,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Toast by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 43,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Toast by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. True Vision MN LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 3.6% in the second quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toast by 7.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Toast by 4.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TOST opened at $34.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 80.37 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.02 and a 200-day moving average of $40.71. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.12 and a 52-week high of $49.66.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Toast had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aman Narang sold 13,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $485,465.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 318,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,313,414. This trade represents a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 9,054 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $321,960.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 149,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,318,780.32. The trade was a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 49,759 shares of company stock valued at $1,769,270 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TOST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Toast from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Toast from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Toast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Toast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.18.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

