Night Squared LP Purchases New Position in nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Night Squared LP purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 88,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,480,000. nVent Electric accounts for about 2.9% of Night Squared LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 57.8% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in nVent Electric by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in nVent Electric by 1,202.9% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVT. UBS Group began coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on nVent Electric from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on nVent Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 4,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total value of $456,517.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 47,984 shares in the company, valued at $5,295,034.40. The trade was a 7.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 32,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total value of $3,723,876.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,454,728.48. This trade represents a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 163,228 shares of company stock valued at $18,345,001. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $107.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.61. nVent Electric PLC has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $117.52. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 16.83%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. nVent Electric has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.890 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 3.310-3.330 EPS. Analysts expect that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.04%.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Featured Articles

