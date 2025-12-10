Next Century Growth Investors LLC Acquires 353,089 Shares of AvePoint, Inc. $AVPT

Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its stake in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) by 53.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,019,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353,089 shares during the period. AvePoint accounts for about 1.5% of Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in AvePoint were worth $19,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AvePoint by 1.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in AvePoint by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 27,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AvePoint by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. ANB Bank increased its holdings in AvePoint by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. ANB Bank now owns 19,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its stake in shares of AvePoint by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 30,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AvePoint

In other AvePoint news, Director John Chi On Ho sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $9,886,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,732,679 shares in the company, valued at $56,774,047.59. This represents a 14.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Xunkai Gong sold 18,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $252,829.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 15,040,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,561,218.40. The trade was a 0.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,720,780 shares of company stock worth $86,945,866. Insiders own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint Price Performance

NASDAQ AVPT opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. AvePoint, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.49 and a 12 month high of $20.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day moving average of $16.12.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $109.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.72 million. AvePoint had a return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 0.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on AvePoint from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on AvePoint in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised AvePoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of AvePoint in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of AvePoint to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.03.

AvePoint Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

