43,334 Shares in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF $ITB Bought by Night Squared LP

Night Squared LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 43,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,000. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF comprises 1.8% of Night Squared LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,893,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,241,000 after buying an additional 343,527 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter worth $119,774,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1,143.0% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 588,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,836,000 after purchasing an additional 541,206 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 421,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,900,000 after purchasing an additional 43,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 407,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,965,000 after purchasing an additional 41,820 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Trading Down 6.0%

Shares of BATS ITB opened at $98.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.30. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $82.71 and a 12-month high of $129.89.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

