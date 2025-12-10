Night Squared LP Trims Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Night Squared LP lessened its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the period. Night Squared LP’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 51.1% in the second quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,277,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 37,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,891,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth about $3,986,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 18.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 76.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MELI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,975.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,850.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $3,000.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,848.82.

Shares of MELI opened at $2,074.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.62, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,132.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,324.56. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,646.00 and a twelve month high of $2,645.22.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $8.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.88 by ($1.56). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.03% and a net margin of 7.93%.The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

