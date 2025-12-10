Argan, Inc. $AGX Stake Boosted by Next Century Growth Investors LLC

Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) by 22.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,491 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,351 shares during the quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in Argan were worth $13,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Argan by 810.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 69,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after buying an additional 61,581 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Argan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $551,000. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Argan in the first quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Argan during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,361,000. Finally, Goodlander Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Argan during the first quarter worth approximately $18,364,000. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Argan Stock Up 4.3%

Argan stock opened at $333.18 on Wednesday. Argan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.02 and a 12 month high of $399.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.35. Argan had a return on equity of 31.38% and a net margin of 13.11%.The firm had revenue of $251.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Argan in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $397.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $315.00 target price on Argan in a report on Monday, October 13th. Lake Street Capital lowered Argan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price target (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Argan in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Argan news, CEO David Hibbert Watson sold 4,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total value of $1,230,201.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 47,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,210,883.91. The trade was a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia Flanders sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.96, for a total transaction of $4,079,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,758.88. This trade represents a 47.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 106,795 shares of company stock worth $29,401,111 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

