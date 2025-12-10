MYR Group, Inc. $MYRG is Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its position in shares of MYR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. MYR Group comprises about 2.2% of Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $28,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,679,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MYR Group in the second quarter worth about $508,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of MYR Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MYR Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,696,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of MYR Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of MYR Group in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MYR Group from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of MYR Group from $205.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

In other news, COO Don A. Egan sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.40, for a total value of $676,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 5,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,019.80. This represents a 33.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $226.29 on Wednesday. MYR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.72 and a 1 year high of $241.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $216.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 1.20.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $950.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MYR Group, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

