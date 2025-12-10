Next Century Growth Investors LLC Acquires 10,701 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. $QTWO

Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 235,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,701 shares during the period. Q2 accounts for 1.7% of Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $22,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Q2 by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 158,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,818,000 after purchasing an additional 20,643 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Q2 during the first quarter worth about $4,329,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Q2 by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,826,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,895,000 after acquiring an additional 101,866 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Q2 by 10.4% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 89,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $79,874.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 56,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,432.80. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QTWO. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Q2 in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research raised Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Q2 from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.40.

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $73.98 on Wednesday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.57 and a twelve month high of $108.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.12 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.04 and its 200 day moving average is $78.28.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $201.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.87 million. Q2 had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 4.12%.The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

