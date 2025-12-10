Night Squared LP Acquires Shares of 17,684 GitLab Inc. $GTLB

Night Squared LP acquired a new position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in GitLab in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in GitLab during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GitLab Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $39.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.52 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.23. GitLab Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.81 and a 1 year high of $74.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $244.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.31 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. GitLab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.950-0.960 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.220-0.230 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research note on Monday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on GitLab from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of GitLab from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, FBN Securities raised shares of GitLab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

Insider Transactions at GitLab

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $147,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 97,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,407,826.14. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Simon Mundy sold 5,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $228,352.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 53,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,772.93. The trade was a 8.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,186,507 shares of company stock valued at $57,452,801. Insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

