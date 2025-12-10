Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $5.13 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,763,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,883,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,230 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 26,653,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,697,605,000 after buying an additional 238,402 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,883,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,702,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931,698 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,225,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,624,000 after acquiring an additional 373,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,926,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,774,413,000 after acquiring an additional 146,269 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $628.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $619.30 and its 200-day moving average is $592.79. The company has a market capitalization of $781.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $634.13.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.