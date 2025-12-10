Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,033 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $17,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 36,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,224,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 23.0% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD opened at $208.64 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $163.19 and a 12-month high of $211.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.21 and its 200-day moving average is $199.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

