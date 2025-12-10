G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.800-2.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.0 billion-$3.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.0 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GIII

G-III Apparel Group Price Performance

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $30.82 on Wednesday. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $36.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.30.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 9th. The textile maker reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $988.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.84%.The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.

Institutional Trading of G-III Apparel Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,228 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 80,197 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 46,076 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 154,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 20,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

(Get Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.