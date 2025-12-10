AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, RTT News reports. AstroNova had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.09%.

AstroNova Stock Up 2.4%

ALOT stock opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97. AstroNova has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $17.24. The company has a market capitalization of $54.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of AstroNova in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AstroNova presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstroNova

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstroNova in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in AstroNova in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AstroNova by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AstroNova by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 352,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after buying an additional 9,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

