Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.000-9.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $245.0 million-$285.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $264.1 million.

NASDAQ LGND opened at $185.83 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 89.77 and a beta of 0.99. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $93.58 and a fifty-two week high of $212.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 24.69 and a quick ratio of 24.30.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $86.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.71 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 19.34%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 123.0% on a year-over-year basis. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.400-7.650 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LGND. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.43.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.84, for a total transaction of $91,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 44,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,656.64. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jason Aryeh sold 10,000 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.81, for a total value of $1,708,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 69,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,835,254.09. This trade represents a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,401 shares of company stock worth $1,972,576. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LGND. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 86.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $360,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,457,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 23,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

