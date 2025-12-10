Green Plains, Inc. $GPRE Holdings Decreased by Kailix Advisors LLC

Kailix Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Green Plains, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 817,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 457,000 shares during the period. Green Plains makes up 7.6% of Kailix Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Kailix Advisors LLC’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $4,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Green Plains by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Green Plains by 115.2% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Green Plains by 2,313.4% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 9,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 8,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Green Plains during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Green Plains Stock Performance

Shares of Green Plains stock opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.68. Green Plains, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $12.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.56. The firm has a market cap of $694.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Activity

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $508.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.55 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 16.78% and a negative net margin of 8.37%.Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Green Plains, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 30,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $294,372.54. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 60,558 shares in the company, valued at $575,906.58. This trade represents a 33.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Green Plains from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Plains has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

