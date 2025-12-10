Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $2.46 million during the quarter.

Freight Technologies Stock Performance

FRGT stock opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46. Freight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $13.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on FRGT. Wall Street Zen raised Freight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Freight Technologies in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Freight Technologies Company Profile

Freight Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates a transportation logistics technology platform for cross-border shipping in the United States and Mexico. Its Fr8App technology platform offers an online portal and a mobile application that provide third-party logistics services to companies in the freight transportation market; a transport management solution for customers to manage their own fleet; and freight brokerage support and customer services based on the platform.

