4,672 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN Purchased by Stempoint Capital LP

Stempoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 192.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $1,333,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $312,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,832,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,536,801,000 after buying an additional 42,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,772,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $678.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $543.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $777.36.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $692.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $656.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $589.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.33. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $476.49 and a one year high of $791.49. The company has a market capitalization of $72.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.37.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $2.10. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 32.13%.Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.43%.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.43, for a total transaction of $280,766.33. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,503.19. This trade represents a 9.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine A. Poon sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.27, for a total transaction of $4,252,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,843.04. The trade was a 73.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

