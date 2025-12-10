Akero Therapeutics, Inc. $AKRO Shares Sold by Stempoint Capital LP

Stempoint Capital LP reduced its position in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 116,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,406 shares during the period. Akero Therapeutics accounts for about 2.0% of Stempoint Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Stempoint Capital LP’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $6,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AKRO. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $21,333,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,230,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,256,000 after buying an additional 526,233 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,817,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,997,000 after buying an additional 495,119 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,811,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,481,000.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded Akero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Lifesci Capital lowered Akero Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down from $72.00) on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.38.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $54.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.94. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $58.40. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.17 and a beta of -0.40.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Akero Therapeutics

In related news, insider Catriona Yale sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $28,350.18. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 90,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,907,463.58. This trade represents a 0.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Rolph sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $576,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 166,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,675,591.68. This trade represents a 6.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 59,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,364 over the last 90 days. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Akero Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.