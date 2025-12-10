Scholar Rock Holding Corporation $SRRK Shares Sold by Stempoint Capital LP

Stempoint Capital LP trimmed its position in Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 528,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,097 shares during the period. Scholar Rock makes up approximately 6.0% of Stempoint Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Stempoint Capital LP’s holdings in Scholar Rock were worth $18,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRK. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 15.8% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 2.2% during the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 39,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 5.7% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 18,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 5.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Persistent Asset Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRRK opened at $44.63 on Wednesday. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has a 1 year low of $22.71 and a 1 year high of $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a current ratio of 6.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 0.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Scholar Rock ( NASDAQ:SRRK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Corporation will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Scholar Rock from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Bank of America started coverage on Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Scholar Rock to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Scholar Rock from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scholar Rock

In related news, Director Katie Peng sold 1,006 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $32,725.18. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 33,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,222.42. The trade was a 2.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 387,414 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.27 per share, with a total value of $14,438,919.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 387,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,438,919.78. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,999 shares of company stock valued at $6,411,535. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Featured Stories

