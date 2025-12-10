Houlihan Lokey, Inc. $HLI Shares Sold by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,734 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,306,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,017,000 after buying an additional 41,030 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 3.0% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,225,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,613,000 after buying an additional 36,144 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,462,000 after acquiring an additional 21,132 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,723,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 194.9% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 546,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,314,000 after purchasing an additional 361,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 6,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.75, for a total value of $1,380,930.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $192.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HLI

Houlihan Lokey Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:HLI opened at $177.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.47. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.99 and a 52-week high of $211.78.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $659.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.