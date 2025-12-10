Stempoint Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. $PRAX

Stempoint Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,087,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,165,000 after acquiring an additional 23,381 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 3.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the first quarter worth approximately $559,000. Aberdeen Group plc raised its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 1,658.4% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 87,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 82,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $251.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Chardan Capital upgraded Praxis Precision Medicines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $760.00 price objective (up from $540.00) on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Praxis Precision Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.00.

Praxis Precision Medicines Trading Down 4.7%

PRAX opened at $258.13 on Wednesday. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.70 and a 12 month high of $278.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.23. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.01 and a beta of 2.95.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.45) by $0.09. Equities research analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Lauren Mastrocola sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.08, for a total transaction of $2,612,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,699.36. This represents a 56.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Alex Nemiroff sold 25,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total transaction of $4,852,351.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 20,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,450.88. This trade represents a 54.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.