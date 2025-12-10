Stempoint Capital LP Cuts Stake in Nuvalent, Inc. $NUVL

Stempoint Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,573 shares during the period. Nuvalent comprises approximately 1.5% of Stempoint Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Stempoint Capital LP’s holdings in Nuvalent were worth $4,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Nuvalent by 705.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 9,230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Nuvalent by 253.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nuvalent by 38.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUVL has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Nuvalent from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Barclays set a $152.00 price objective on Nuvalent in a report on Monday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Nuvalent from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Nuvalent from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvalent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.86.

Nuvalent Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ NUVL opened at $105.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.31. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.53 and a 52 week high of $112.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.02.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.31). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Nuvalent news, CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.26, for a total value of $76,005.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 61,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,436,386.84. This represents a 1.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total transaction of $639,814.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,377,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,623,707.78. This trade represents a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,037,349 shares of company stock worth $98,605,017. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent Company Profile

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

