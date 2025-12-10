Stempoint Capital LP Grows Stock Holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $RYTM

Stempoint Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) by 303.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 176,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,936 shares during the quarter. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 3.6% of Stempoint Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Stempoint Capital LP’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 240,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,187,000 after purchasing an additional 24,152 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,686,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,570,000 after buying an additional 94,623 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 247.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 41,768 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RYTM. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.86.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 14,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total transaction of $1,617,377.11. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,263.27. This trade represents a 62.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $3,064,490 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ RYTM opened at $100.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.40. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $45.90 and a one year high of $116.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.49 and a beta of 1.96.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $51.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.71 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 110.32% and a negative return on equity of 433.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

