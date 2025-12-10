Stempoint Capital LP Sells 334,401 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. $ARQT

Stempoint Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334,401 shares during the period. Stempoint Capital LP’s holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allostery Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $138,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, GK Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Todd Watanabe sold 48,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $1,485,970.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 740,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,482,703.32. The trade was a 6.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 1,657 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $50,091.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 150,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,553,877.43. This trade represents a 1.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 327,729 shares of company stock valued at $8,305,217 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Trading Down 4.1%

NASDAQ ARQT opened at $29.76 on Wednesday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $31.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -82.67 and a beta of 1.69.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.16. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 13.94%.The firm had revenue of $99.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

(Free Report)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Stories

