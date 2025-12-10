Sapience Investments LLC Acquires 76,170 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation $IART

Sapience Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 218,992 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,170 shares during the period. Integra LifeSciences comprises 1.8% of Sapience Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sapience Investments LLC’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IART. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 205.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,132 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,834 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 6,017.6% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 10,094 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 9,929 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $13.18 on Wednesday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.39.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The life sciences company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $402.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.31 million. Integra LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 30.15% and a positive return on equity of 14.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Integra LifeSciences has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.790-0.840 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 2.190-2.240 EPS. Analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, Director Jeffrey A. Graves bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.35 per share, with a total value of $102,150.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 41,086 shares in the company, valued at $466,326.10. This trade represents a 28.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IART has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

