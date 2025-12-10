Sirios Capital Management L P Boosts Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. $GPN

Sirios Capital Management L P boosted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the quarter. Global Payments makes up 2.1% of Sirios Capital Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $14,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 191.2% in the second quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 20,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 13,729 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 236.6% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 28,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 20,119 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 7.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its position in Global Payments by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 778,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,287,000 after acquiring an additional 523,555 shares during the period. Finally, North Growth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 134,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,764,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $347,343.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,389.34. This represents a 12.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia A. Watson bought 1,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.06 per share, for a total transaction of $99,904.86. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,984.06. This trade represents a 100.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Stock Down 0.5%

Global Payments stock opened at $77.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.93 and a twelve month high of $117.56. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 19.68%.During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. Global Payments has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.600-6.666 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp lowered Global Payments from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Global Payments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Global Payments

Global Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.