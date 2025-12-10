Stempoint Capital LP Purchases New Stake in Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc. $TECX

Stempoint Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 935,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,561,000 after buying an additional 85,978 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Tectonic Therapeutic by 132.3% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 302,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 172,106 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tectonic Therapeutic by 242.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 192,770 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Tectonic Therapeutic by 726.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 209,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new stake in Tectonic Therapeutic during the first quarter worth $2,342,000. 62.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TECX. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Tectonic Therapeutic in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.17.

Shares of TECX opened at $19.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $368.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 3.65. Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $61.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.00.

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc. will post -8.31 EPS for the current year.

Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc engages in discovery and development of therapeutic proteins & antibodies. The company was founded by Timothy A. Springer and Andrew Kruse in 2019 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

