Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DHR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Rothschild Redb downgraded Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $247.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.79.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $223.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.50 and a 200 day moving average of $205.01. The company has a market cap of $157.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.89. Danaher has a 12-month low of $171.00 and a 12-month high of $258.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,298 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $746,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,593. The trade was a 13.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 5,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.42, for a total transaction of $1,088,713.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,625 shares in the company, valued at $552,352.50. The trade was a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 30,248 shares of company stock valued at $6,609,663 over the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHR. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $26,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth $27,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

