Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GLAD. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer raised Gladstone Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gladstone Capital in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Gladstone Capital Stock Up 0.8%

Gladstone Capital stock opened at $21.41 on Monday. Gladstone Capital has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $30.43. The stock has a market cap of $483.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.19.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The investment management company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 64.36%.The business had revenue of $23.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.72 million. On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLAD. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the third quarter worth $74,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Gladstone Capital by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 16,109 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 380.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 27,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 13,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Gladstone Capital by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. 10.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

