Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CASS. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cass Information Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Cass Information Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $47.00) on shares of Cass Information Systems in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Shares of CASS opened at $42.52 on Monday. Cass Information Systems has a 52-week low of $36.07 and a 52-week high of $47.00. The firm has a market cap of $556.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.05 and its 200-day moving average is $41.71.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 16.48%.The business had revenue of $54.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cass Information Systems will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASS. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 50.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 1,206.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cass Information Systems by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

